Anna M. Conte, 93, of Jeannette, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 7, 1926, in South Greensburg, a daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa Delserone Maddalena. Anna was a member of Ascension Church, Jeannette, and the Catholic Daughters of America Court 2240 in United. She enjoyed bowling, aerobics, traveling, especially with her family, and cooking. Most of all, Anna enjoyed just being with people. In addition to her parents, Anna was predeceased by her husband, Pasquale E. Conte in 2000; a brother, Joseph Maddalena; sisters, Minnie DePaul, Genevieve Santone, Louise Maddalena, and an infant sister, Angela Maddalena. Anna is survived by her children, Anita Irwin and husband, John, of Connellsville, and Edward Conte and wife, Melissa, of Claridge; grandchildren, Nichole Cortazzo and husband, Dominic, Michael Irwin and wife, Rebecca, Stacy Gamble and husband, Christopher, and Zachary and Christopher Conte; her great-grandchildren, who knew her as the meatball grandmother, Taylor and Andrew Irwin, and Nathan, Aidan, and Emma Cortazzo; a brother, Daniel Maddalena and wife, Barbara, of Lewisville, Texas; a sister-in-law, Gelsamena Cicco, of North Huntingdon; a brother-in-law, Henry Conte Jr., of South Greensburg; a special niece, Mary Ann Ereditario; and numerous other nieces and nephews. Anna's family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Anna's caregivers, especially Rose and Tracy.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. 2nd St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in Ascension Church with Father Michael Sikon as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020