Anna M. Corbin Obituary
Anna M. Corbin, of New Kensington, passed away, with her daughters by her side, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born in Sarver to the late Martin and Nellie Mitchell Soltysiak and was a lifelong resident of New Kensington. Mrs. Corbin was a member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, New Kensington. She was devoted to her family as a wife, mother and caretaker and enjoyed gardening and shopping. She is survived by her two daughters, Cynthia (Lewis) McNay and Cathy (Jack) Mihok, both of New Kensington; grandson, Jonathan (Brooke) Mihok; and two great-grandchildren, Lucien and Desmond Mihok. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Corbin Jr.; and four sisters, Katherine Rossi, Josephine "Chapp" Czaplinski, Veronica Guzzo and Alice Harbison. Private visitation and funeral services are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. The family suggests donations be made in her name to St. George Building Fund, 1150 Leishman Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
