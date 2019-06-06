Anna M. Dunn, 82, of Unity Township, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born Dec. 3, 1936, in Rostraver Township, a daughter of the late William and Sara (O'Donnell) Upperman. She was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred L. Dunn Sr.; and seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Andrea Kramer and husband, Robert, of North Carolina, Kathleen Hendrickson and husband, Gregory, of Latrobe, LuAnn Kemerer-Mann and husband, Alan Mann, of Latrobe, Alfred Dunn Jr. and wife, Cheri, of Ligonier, and Leland Dunn and wife, Joann, of Latrobe; 11 grandchildren, Kayla and Christopher Kemerer, Chrystal Dunn, Raymond, Julie, Joseph and Katie Hendrickson, Shi'Eatta Hacker (Dustin), Shyanne and Sho'Shuana Dunn and Carson Kramer; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harry Upperman and wife, Dorothy, of Greensburg, and William Upperman, of Belle Vernon; her sister, Jane Martin, of Belle Vernon; her companion, Raymond Sechrist, of Ligonier; several nieces and nephews; and her lifelong friend, Barb Simms, of Hostetter.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Prayers will begin at 9:20 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB officiating. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.

www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 6 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary