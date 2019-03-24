Home

Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
Anna M. (Mediate) Dzura, 88, of North Huntingdon, formerly of North Braddock, died Friday, March 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew Dzura; and loving daughter of the late Frank and Antionette Mediate. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Catherine Regina, Bruno Mediate, Virginia Mediate, Gloria Sklenar, Ellen Horrell, Frank Mediate, and Joseph Mediate. Anna is best known for being the owner of the "Dairy Dan" custard truck, which was a summertime delight to many residents of the areas surrounding her hometown. She also enjoyed traveling, baking, and spending time in her garden.
Friends welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Parastas will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Anna will be laid to rest at Braddock Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 24, 2019
