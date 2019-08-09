Home

Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-798-9740
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Anna M. Lilly Obituary
Anna Marie (Gengo) Lilly, 89, of Export, formerly of Windber and Vandergrift, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late James Lilly. She was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters. She is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S&T Bank) Plum, PA 15239, where a blessing service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
