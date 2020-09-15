1/1
Anna M. Neubert
1934 - 2020-09-12
Anna Mary Ray Neubert, 86, of Jeannette, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, after a decades-long battle with lymphoma. She was born May 21, 1934, at Ray Farm in Derry Township, eldest daughter of the late Arthur McKinley Ray and Gladys Mae Hainan Ray. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son; and son-in law, G. David Gross. She is survived by her husband, Glenn W. Neubert; children, Mary Jane (Greg) Clark, of Irwin, Carol Ann (Terry) Crawford, of Latrobe, Thomas G. (Amy) Neubert, of North Huntingdon, and Gladys Elva (John) Garber, of Unity Township; grandchildren, Tammy L. Clark, Patrick O. Murphy, Willem S. Neubert, and Gabriel A. Neubert; great-grandchild, Kelsey L. Clark; sister, Gladys L. Kovach; a brother, Arthur T. Ray; and several nieces and nephews. Annie enjoyed country music, crocheting afghans, and flowers and plants. The family extends their gratitude to Chrissy and Lori at Hospice for their compassionate care. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME, 201 N. First St., Jeannette, where private funeral services will be held with the Rev. Gloria Jun officiating. Due to current CDC guidelines, no more that 25 people permitted in the building at once. Face masks and social distancing are required. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Cemetery, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 15, 2020.
