Anna Marie "Ann" Pakos, 96, of Latrobe, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Jan. 3, 1924, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Julia (Nadjadi) Pakos. Ann was a faithful member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe, where she served as a parish council member, Eucharistic minister, choir member, Filiae counselor and co-founder of the Silver Threads. She was also a volunteer at St. Vincent Grist Mill, the Basilica Gift Shop and was a member of the Rosary Society and the Oblates. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at the Westmoreland County Courthouse Prothonotary Office. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, John and Andrew Pakos; sisters, Margaret Woodward and Katherine Krynicky; nephews, Robert and Karl Krynicky, niece, Carol Krynicky; as well as her sister-in-law, Nancy Pakos, and brothers-in-law, William Woodward and Gene Krynicky. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Regina Pakos; nephews, David Woodward, Allen Pakos, Nicholas Pakos, Kevin Woodward, Christopher Pakos and Mark Pakos, and nieces, Mary Ann Bartley, Barbara Pisone, Karen O'Hara and Rosanne Schmeling; as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews. There were no public visitations. Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday in Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery was private. Arrangements were handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Saint Vincent Seminary Fund, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 25, 2020.