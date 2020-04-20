|
Anna M. Saylor, 96, of Lower Burrell, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at The Willows in Oakmont. Anna was born Dec. 2, 1923, in Wegschied, Germany, as the second-oldest of 11 children to the late Blasius and Maria (Freuholz) Messmer. The family moved to nearby Lenggries, Germany, where Anna grew up with her siblings. Anna met her husband, Herbert, in Lenggries, when he was stationed nearby, immediately after World War II. After obtaining her visa, Anna joined Herbert in Lower Burrell; they married, built a house on Russell Drive and raised a family. Anna loved sewing and you could always find her in the sewing room she set up in the basement, if she was not tending a garden or sitting on the porch with Herb. In addition to making clothing for her family, she did mending for family and friends and even made a few wedding gowns. She also did alterations for Kirk's, a local men's shop. Anna was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church in Lower Burrell, St. Margaret Mary Women's Guild and naturally, the Guild's sewing group. After helping to raise her younger siblings and raising her own three children, Anna was surprised with how much she enjoyed being "Omi" to her grandchildren, Krista, Erik, Kara and Kyle. The grandchildren, who all lived nearby, would frequently vacation at or run away to Omi's house, where the Tropicana, pancakes and "hamigers" always tasted better. Anna is survived by her children, Elfrieda Saylor, Ronald (Kathy) Saylor, and their children, Kara and Kyle and Gretchen (Jeff) Schoepf, and their children, Krista and Erik, all of Lower Burrell. Anna is also survived by her sister, Erna Miller, of Wayne, Pa., and sisters Reserl (Klaus) Boele and Gretl (Walter) Tuschke, and brother Hans (Elfriede) Messmer, all of Germany. In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Herbert T. Saylor in 2014; sisters, Maria (George) Gour, Walli (Werner) Stoehr, and Toni (Johann) Stausch; and brothers, Blasius, Alois and Rudy Messmer. Anna's family wishes to thank the staffs of Presbyterian Senior Care's Woodside Place and The Willows who helped them care for Anna during her final years. In light of the current health climate, services and interment at Greenwood Memorial Park will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Rd., Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500. Anyone who wishes may send a contribution in memory of Anna to Presbyterian Senior Care, 1215 Hulton Road, Oakmont, PA 15139. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.