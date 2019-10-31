|
Anna Maria (Bonisolli) Schneider, 83, of Bridgeville, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul J. Schneider; loving mother of Michael P. (Donna) Schneider, Lauren M. (Dean) Schneider and Joseph P. Schneider; devoted grandmother of Jason R. (Jessica) Schneider, Chelsea R. Schneider and Sierra B. (Steven) Lautman; great-grandmother of Garrett and Karsten Schneider and Rinoa and Grayson Lautman; and sister of Carol J. (Ed) Oles. Anna, along with her husband Paul, owned and operated Schneider Equipment Service, Bridgeville.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333).
Memorials may be made to Beverly's Birthdays, online or at 9799 Laurel Ave, Irwin, PA 15642. View and add condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 31, 2019