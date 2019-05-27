Anna Marie Smillie, 95, of Jeannette, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at her residence. She was born March 20, 1924, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Panfilo and Angelina Accetelli Tressitte. Prior to her retirement, Anna was a cook for the former Dents Restaurant, the former Sportsman's Inn, both of Jeannette, and the former Brass Junction, of Greensburg. She was a member of Ascension Church, Jeannette, and the church's former Assumption Society. In addition to her parents, Anna was predeceased by her husband, Gilbert M. Smillie, in 2005; sisters, Josephine Tressitte, Maggie Mautino, Florence Toth, Mary Watkoski and Rose Salve; and brothers, Anthony, James and Pete Tressitte. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Smillie, of Jeannette; a granddaughter, Heather Halulko and husband, Bryan, of Beaver; great-grandchildren, Santino, Antonio and Domenico Halulko; a sister, Lena Ciccotelli, of Greensburg; sisters-in-law, Nora Smillie, of Forbes Road, and Loretta Smillie, of Jeannette; numerous nieces and nephews; and her canine companions, Murphy, Pilot and Max. A special thanks to nieces and nephew, Melissa Felice, Erianna Pitts and Fred Tressitte, for the support of Anna's family during her time of illness. The family would also like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Eric Campbell and staff, the Promise Hospice and staff, the Hempfield Manor nurses and staff, the Excela Home Health Care and to the Top Dog Therapy Dogs, for all of the kind and compassionate care that Anna received.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Ascension Church, with Father Paul A. Lisik as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park Mausoleum, Hempfield Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Friends of Westmoreland, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA. 15697, or the Ascension Memorial Fund, 615 Division St., Jeannette, PA 15644. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 27 to May 28, 2019