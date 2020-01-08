|
Anna Marie Suman, 86, of New Alexandria, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Born May 27, 1933, in Salemville, she was the daughter of the late Anna Balik and George J. Hornock. She was a graduate of Greensburg High School, Latrobe Hospital School of Nursing and California University of PA. She worked as a psychiatric nurse at Torrance State Hospital until she retired. In addition to her parents, Anna Marie was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Pacienza; sister-in-law, Cecelia Hornock; brothers, Michael Hornock (and sister-in-law Helen), George Hornock (and sister-in-law Virginia) and Steve Hornock. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jerry J. Suman; daughter, Marcy Whirlow (David), of Greensburg; sons, Mark Suman, of New Alexandria, and Michael Suman, of Greensburg; brothers, John Hornock (Peggy), of Blairsville, James P. Hornock, of Windermere, Fla., and sister-in-law, Joan Hornock, of New Alexandria; grandchildren, Danny and Mikey Whirlow, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in St. James Church, New Alexandria. Interment will immediately follow at Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clelian Heights School for Exceptional Children, 135 Clelian Heights Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601. To send an online condolence, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020