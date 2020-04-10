Home

Anna M. Ulishney


1929 - 2020
Anna M. Ulishney Obituary
Anna M. Ulishney, 91, of Marguerite, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Ligonier Gardens Personal Care Home. She was born Feb. 16, 1929, in Marguerite and was a daughter of the late Joseph G. and Mary (Koslosky) Ulishney. Prior to retirement, she worked at Powerex and the former Westinghouse in Youngwood. Anna was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite, its Rosary Altar Society and Sodality. She was also a member of First Catholic Slovak Union and was a dedicated volunteer for more than 25 years at St. Emma Monastery. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Mary Rocker, Margaret Ulishney, Elizabeth Smeltzer and Josephine Yokopenic; and five brothers, Cyril, Joseph, George, Frank and Stephen Ulishney. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service was conducted by LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, with the Rev. Daniel L. Blout as celebrant. Interment followed in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Emma Monastery, 1001 Harvey Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.
Share memories or express condolences below.
