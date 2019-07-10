Anna Mae (Burke) Humphries Zuber passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Courtland Manor Nursing Home, Dover, Del., after a long illness. She was 97. Anna was born Aug. 12, 1921, in Derry, was a daughter of the late Joseph and Alice (Sweeney) Burke and spent most of her life living in Irwin. She later moved to Jekyll Island, Ga.; Lady Lake, Fla.; Lancaster, Pa.; and Dover, Del. She worked for many years as a buyer for Gillespies Department Store in Jeanette and Bronks Department Store in Irwin. In her free time, she enjoyed playing golf; playing cards, especially bridge; and mahjong. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two husbands, Wilson "Hootie" Humphries and H. Frank Zuber; her son, Robert Humphries; and her three brothers, Bill, Joseph and Robert Burke. Anna is survived by her son, Brian W. Humphries and wife Karen, of Port Deposit, Pa; her stepdaughters, Karen Cipes and husband Peter, of Oregon, and Vicki Shaw and husband Chester, of New Mexico; her grandchildren, Brian W. Humphries Jr., of South Carolina, Jeremy Humphries and wife Jamie, of Abingdon, Md., Nicole Broomell and husband Kenny, of Avondale, Pa., and Kristin, Jessica, Amanda, Kaitlyn and Samantha; and great-grandchildren, Hunter and Savannah.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, in Union Cemetery, Irwin.

