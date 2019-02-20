Anna Mae Mansfield, 83, of White Oak, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. She was born Jan. 21, 1936, in McKeesport, and was the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Sczerbak) Dorich. She was the wife of the late Leslie J. Almasy Sr., who passed away in 1977, and the late Clyde J. Mansfield, who passed away in 2006. Anna Mae was a former member of Dormition of the Blessed Virgin Mary Russian Orthodox Church, in McKeesport, and was a member and volunteer at Sampson's Mills Presbyterian Church, in White Oak. Anna was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and her family was most important to her. She loved animals, especially cats and dogs. She enjoyed visiting Phipps Conservatory and casinos and loved shopping at Talbot's and Macy's, followed by a stop at Chic-Fil-A. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Todd) Schultz, of Liberty Borough, Sherry (Bill) Nicholson, of Liberty Borough, and Beth (Jay) Bratkowski, of North Huntingdon; son, Leslie J. (Amber) Almasy Jr., of North Versailles; stepdaughters, Claudia (William) Mansfield-Sutton, of Viera, Fla., and Cynthia Mansfield-Stinger, of Great Falls, Va.; grandchildren, Danielle (Jim) Partyka, Kevin Bratkowski, Samantha and Andrew Almasy and Robert, Caroline and Meredith Stinger; great- grandchildren, Jakub and Nolan Partyka and Kameron Almasy; and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew (Rosemary) Dorich; infant brother, Duane Michael Dorich; and dear niece, Kimberly Dorich-Carello.

Friends are welcome from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. Panihida service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Father Dimitri Ermakov, officiating. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Jessica McClure Archer, officiating. Interment will follow at the Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at MichaelJFox.org. or by mail at: , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or to The Sampson's Mill Cupboard Stretcher's at 412-678-5333 or by mail at: 1665 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131.