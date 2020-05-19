Anna Mae Mariano, born to Frank and Pauline Maruskin, of Muse, Pa., Washington County, July 14, 1929, recently passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, in the Intensive Care Unit of Allegheny General Hospital. She was a longtime resident of Harmar Township and most recently resided at the William Penn Rehabilitation Center (the Pulmonary Unit) in Murrysville, following a stay at a South Hills Rehabilitation Center. She had retired from HealthSouth, Harmar, after 15 years of service. She had enjoyed reading, was an avid reader, cooking, was known as an excellent cook, listening to music and watching football, especially the Steelers. But her greatest love was witnessing for the God of her faith, Jehovah. In recent years, she loved writing letters to people, sharing the hope for future conditions on the earth, that she had learned from God's Word the Bible. Her faith was first and foremost in her life, all of her life. She was a member of the Lower Burrell (and former Cheswick) Congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses. She had a love for people and a smile that was a precious gift. She is survived by her only child, Debra Ann (Mariano) Monaco, and son-in-law, Charles William Monaco, of Cheswick. Also surviving is her younger brother, Dr. Albert Maruskin, of Venice, Fla. She has numerous nieces and nephews in the Pittsburgh area, as well as throughout the country. Those family members preceding her in death were her beloved husband, Philip R. Mariano; mother, Pauline Maruskin; father, Frank Maruskin; as well as two brothers, Frank B. Maruskin and John Maruskin; and three sisters, Pauline Maruskin, Susan Ballas and Amelia Trezciak. A virtual memorial service will be conducted in the coming week at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, using the Zoom technologies, by invitation only. Arrangements for burial are being finalized by the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC., Springdale, and burial in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. Please visit www.jarviefuneralhome.com. to sign her guestbook.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 19, 2020.