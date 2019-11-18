|
|
Anna Mae (Cassidy) Robare, 93, a longtime resident of Turtle Creek, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry F. Robare Jr.; loving mother of Marion (John) Petrovay, of North Huntingdon, Harry F. (Clara Ann) Robare III, of Addison, Pa., Alice Ann (Dean) Crossland, of Camp Hill, and Geralyn Robare, of Turtle Creek; dear grandmother of John Petrovay III, Jeanene (Michael) Walker, John Robare, Aleah (Brian) Colfer, Sean (Jamie) Crossland, Branden Douglas, Bruce Douglas, Geralyn Douglas and Patrick (Dominique) Crossland; and great-grandmother of Madelyn Walker, Jace Colfer and Brynna Colfer. She was preceded in death by her siblings, John, Robert and Marion Cassidy. Anna Mae was an active member of the Turtle Creek Senior Citizens. She enjoyed baking and camping. But most of all, she loved spending time with her adored family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends are welcome from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James Street, Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Wednesday in Sacred Heart Church of Good Shepherd Parish, Brinton Road.
Anna's family would like to give a special thanks to Three Rivers Hospice and the staff at Hempfield Manor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 18, 2019