Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Anna Mae Watt


1928 - 07 Obituary
Anna Mae Watt Obituary
Anna Mae (Eichelberger) Watt, 90, of Latrobe, formerly of Harrison City, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Gables Manor Personal Care Home, Latrobe. She was born July 10, 1928, in North Versailles, a daughter of the late Louis E. and Annie (Bezts) Eichelberger. Anna Mae was a member of Community United Methodist Church in Penn Township, and enjoyed all crafts and flower and vegetable gardening. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Beistel, of Latrobe; grandchildren, Jenny Lyn (Dan) Mull, Brandon (Kelly) Beistel and Heidi Ann (Jack Hickey) Fowler; great-granddaughters, Presley Erin Beistel and Danielle Mull; sister, Alice McCloskey, of Pitcairn; and a niece, Fianna Stricklen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Oliver L. Watt; a daughter, Carol Fowler; son-in-law, Lynn Beistel; and 10 siblings.
Friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Private interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the at . Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 14, 2019
