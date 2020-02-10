|
|
Anna Mae Watterson, 88, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Hempfield Manor. She was born June 20, 1931, a daughter of the late Paul Teacher Sr. and Martha Cartier Teacher. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a cafeteria worker for the Hempfield Area School District. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Greensburg, and O.E.S. No. 281. Anna Mae volunteered for many organizations including Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, YWCA Thrift Shop, and Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, where she read to children. She put together folders and sat with hospice patients and helped at the Westmoreland County Blind Association. She also found time to volunteer as an usher at The Palace Theater. Also, she was known for her stuffed pork chops at her church's Lenten dinners.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grant R. Watterson in 1996; and her siblings, Fred, Charles, Michael, Paul and Sam Teacher, Mildred Brownfield, Elizabeth Hornick, and Helen Skiavo. She is survived by her children, Grant William "Billy" Watterson and Beverly Lewgood; granddaughters, Elizabeth Douglas (Chris), Anna Andree (John Paul) and Taylor Watterson; her two great-granddaughters, Meredith and Caroline; and several nieces and nephews. Services for Anna Mae were privately held at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. If friends desire, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 15 E. Second St., Greensburg, PA 15601. Additionally, in honor of a life dedicated to serving others, the family welcomes the donation of your time. Whether volunteering, visiting a loved one, or giving back to your community, continue to send Anna Mae's light and love into the world. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.