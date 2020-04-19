|
|
Anna "Ann" (Fucich) Mager, 85, of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully from natural causes, surrounded by her daughters, on the morning of Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born July 19, 1934, in Pittsburgh, to the late George and Julia Churilla Fucich. Ann was a 1952 graduate of Mt. Alvernia High School in Pittsburgh. She devoted her working career to AHERF (now known as AHN), starting at the business office at Columbia Hospital in Wilkinsburg and retiring 30 years later as the manager of data operations. She was a member of St. Bartholomew Parish in Penn Hills. Ann was the proud matriarch of her family, a dedicated caregiver, an avid gambler, and a fantastic cook. She enjoyed caring for her friends and family and found great joy in watching her great-granddaughters. She will be remembered for her homemade spaghetti sauce and cinnamon bread. Her family is comforted by memories of Sunday dinners and spirited games of Five Crowns and Chinese checkers. She was the beloved mother of Donna (Darryl) Chapman and Darlene (Doug) Cole; loving grandmother of Lauren (James) Zalin, Michael (Samantha) and Matthew Chapman, and Danielle and Jessica Cole; and adoring great-grandmother of Charlotte and Kinsley Zalin and Baby Boy Chapman. Ann is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward "Don" Mager; sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" Dunbar and Georgette "Tige" Renze Miller; "sister," Patricia "Patsy" Balint; half-sisters, Josephine, Helen, Jennie, Judy, and Mary; and half-brothers, Rocco and Tino. Her family will be offering a virtual memorial service at a date to be announced. A funeral Mass is also anticipated at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, https://www.pittsburghfoodbank.org/, or the Light of Life Rescue Mission, https://www.lightoflife.org/. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.