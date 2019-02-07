Anna Marie Greenawalt, 87, of Ruffsdale, peacefully passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Harmon House Care Center, in Mt Pleasant, surrounded by family. She was born Oct. 26, 1931, in Arona, daughter of the late Richard Benjamin and Anna Amanda Oplinger Smith. She was a graduate of the Greensburg High School, class of 1949. In her early years, Anna Marie loved to square dance. She loved gardening, her flowers, tending to her strawberry fields as well as working at the Greenawalt Poultry Farm, where she cleaned chickens. Anna Marie was an active member of the Hilltop United Methodist Church in Madison, serving in multiple ministries for many years. Along with a group of friends, she started the food pantry at the Hilltop Church to help serve those in need. She loved to go to the family camp in Clearfield County, travel to Florida for the winters with her husband and even went to Jamaica for a mission trip to help serve those who were in need. She was preceded in death by both parents; daughter, Patricia Kostella; son, Gary Greenawalt and his wife, Denise Greenawalt; brothers, Richard Jr., Lloyd and Clyde Smith; and sisters, Margaret Rogers, Elizabeth Dibble, Mildred Darnley, Dorothy Loucks and Madalene Smeltzer. She is survived by a loving husband of 69 years, Lester A. Greenawalt, of Ruffsdale; sons, Robert Greenawalt (Marilyn), of Ruffsdale, and Mark Greenawalt (Cindy) of West Newton; daughters, Lisa Greenawalt Manning, of West Newton, and Laurie DeArmitt (Blair) of West Newton; son-in-law, Mark Kostella and wife, Judy, of West Mifflin; brother, Franklin Smith, of Jeannette; 16 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. The family wishes a special thanks to her home/hospice nurse, Dary Ann for her many years of loving care.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Main St., Madison. An additional viewing will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at the Hilltop United Methodist Church, 222 Church Lane, Madison. Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Randy Sweet officiating. Interment will follow in the Madison Union Cemetery, Madison.

