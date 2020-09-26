Anna Marie Laciak, 86, of Greensburg, formerly of Trauger, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born March 21, 1934, in Marguerite, a daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Turcovsky Vahal) Rozinsky. She was a graduate of Greensburg High School Class of 1952. Anna Marie was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite, and had been an active member at the former Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, Trauger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel S. Laciak; five brothers, Michael, John, Francis, Eugene and Paul Rozinsky; and her sister, Margaret Rozinsky. She is survived by two sons, Samuel D. Laciak and wife Roberta, of Greensburg, and Timothy D. Laciak and wife Karen, of North Belle Vernon; three granddaughters, Samantha Hess and husband Jonathan, of Arnold, Hilary Laciak, of Cameron, W.Va., and Kiersten Laciak, of Irwin, a sister-in-law, Bernadette Rozinsky, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Prayers will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed at 11 a.m. by a funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Interment will follow in Forty Martyrs Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store