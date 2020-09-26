1/1
Anna Marie Laciak
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Marie Laciak, 86, of Greensburg, formerly of Trauger, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born March 21, 1934, in Marguerite, a daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Turcovsky Vahal) Rozinsky. She was a graduate of Greensburg High School Class of 1952. Anna Marie was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite, and had been an active member at the former Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, Trauger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel S. Laciak; five brothers, Michael, John, Francis, Eugene and Paul Rozinsky; and her sister, Margaret Rozinsky. She is survived by two sons, Samuel D. Laciak and wife Roberta, of Greensburg, and Timothy D. Laciak and wife Karen, of North Belle Vernon; three granddaughters, Samantha Hess and husband Jonathan, of Arnold, Hilary Laciak, of Cameron, W.Va., and Kiersten Laciak, of Irwin, a sister-in-law, Bernadette Rozinsky, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Prayers will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed at 11 a.m. by a funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Interment will follow in Forty Martyrs Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 25, 2020
Anna was a very special friend and neighbor, Rest In Peace, love.
Mary ann & albert herczyk
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved