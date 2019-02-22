Anna Marie "Midge" (Householder) Pacelli, 78, of Allegheny Township, passed away with her family by her side Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in her cherished home. Born Jan. 10, 1941, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late William and Mae (Hogan) Householder. Anna Marie lived in Allegheny Township most of her life. She was employed by IDL in the production department until her retirement in 2005. Anna Marie loved horses and was a great "horse show mom". She cherished her little farmette. She enjoyed the outdoors and outdoor activities. She was a member of the Circle D Dime Horse Show Club and was a 4-H leader in Armstrong County for the Boots and Saddles 4-H Club. Anna Marie loved animals and enjoyed raising German shepherd and blue heeler dogs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brother at birth. Anna Marie is survived by her children, Carlene (Patrick) Kanick, Mariam (James) Lamison and Richard Pacelli; granddaughter, Amanda (Kevin); great-grandson, Kevin; brother, Robert (Marilyn) Housholder; beloved niece, Holly Housholder; her devoted rescue dog, Jr.; and extended family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 300 Market St., Leechburg. Mass of Christian burial will follow at St. Margaret Mary Church in Lower Burrell at 3 p.m. with Father Ken Zaccagnini as celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anna Marie's memory to St. James Church, 109 Owens View Ave., Apollo, PA 15613, or St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.