Anna Mazur

Anna (Trzos) Mazur, 96, formerly of Export, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with an authentic warmth to brighten any room. She was a devoted Roman Catholic and lifelong member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Lourdes, in Export. With her expert cooking and an infectious laugh, she brought happiness to all lucky enough to know her. She was the daughter of Karl and Jennie (Rulyak) Trzos. She was married to her adoring husband, William, for more than 56 years, and spent the years after his death with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, in Florida, California and back home to Western Pennsylvania. She loved reading, good food, playing card games and crocheting. She was preceded in death by her husband, William, and infant son, Wayne. She is survived by her younger sister, Katherine (David Newingham); son, William (Kerry Lane), of Pittsboro, N.C.; son, David (Patti), of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; son, Kevin (Ann Marie Kirsch), of Valencia; grandson, Brian (Laura); and great-grandson, Daniel, of Nashville, Tenn.; grandson, Greg (Kim); and great-grandsons, Matthew, Zachary and Aaron, of Wheeling, W.Va.; grandson, Justin (Christina Hwang), and great-grandchildren, Eugenia and Juno, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; grandson, Jordan (Hilarie), and great-grandchildren, Eleanor Anna and Maya, of San Francisco, Calif.; grandson, Brennan, of Santa Rosa, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400. In lieu of covid-19 restrictions, visitation will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will held at St. Mary, Our Lady of Lourdes, and will follow with her being laid to rest at Grand View Cemetery in Export. The family would like to express our gratitude for care and compassion of the devoted staff at St. Johns Specialty Care for all that you do. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to St. John Community, SeniorLife Foundation, 105 Burgess Drive, Zelienople, PA 16063, in memory of Anna Mazur.



