Anna Massimo Queer, 95, of Ligonier, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Bethlen Home. She was born Jan. 26, 1924, in New Alexandria, a daughter of the late Angelo and Mary Grace (Testa) Massimo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Queer; two sons, Donald and Robert Queer; great-grandson, Cameron Notte; and a son-in-law, Joseph Willard. She was a member of Holy Trinity Church. She loved her family, church, reading and needlepointing. Anna is survived by her two daughters, Shirley Willard, of Ligonier, and Audrey (Dale) Gourley, of Oklahoma City; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Queer, of Ligonier; five grandchildren, Tricia (Mark) Notte, Joseph (Nicole) Willard, Scott (Jessica) Willard, Timothy (Marissa) Gourley and Matthew (Christina) Queer; and six great-grandchildren, Meredith, Taylor, Noah, Madelyn, Aiden and Leila.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Holy Trinity Church with the Rev. Anthony Carbone as celebrant. Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019