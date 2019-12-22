|
Anna (Homer) Simzisko, 98, of Jacobs Creek, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. She was born Oct. 4, 1921, in Layton, Perry Township, a daughter of the late Michael (Nikita) and Pauline Borberka Homer, of Round Bottom. A homemaker, she was also a member of St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in Jacobs Creek. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Simzisko; brothers, Stanley, John, Peter, and Michael Homer, and a sister, Mary Pleva. She is survived by two daughters, Joanne Tomich, of Wyano, and Sonya Bolbrich and husband, Orv, of Smithton; five grandchildren, Robert "Pete" Tomich, Brenda Fletcher and husband, P.J., Steven Tomich, Angela Pullekines, and Paul Bolbrich. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, Samantha, Sarah, Paul, Emma, and Theresa Fletcher, Erica and Steven Tomich, Tyler and Alex Pullekines; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are private, with burial in Olive Branch Cemetery, Rostraver Township. L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Smithton, is in charge of arrangements.
