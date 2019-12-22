Home

POWERED BY

Services
L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
(724) 872-5924
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Simzisko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Simzisko


1921 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Simzisko Obituary
Anna (Homer) Simzisko, 98, of Jacobs Creek, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. She was born Oct. 4, 1921, in Layton, Perry Township, a daughter of the late Michael (Nikita) and Pauline Borberka Homer, of Round Bottom. A homemaker, she was also a member of St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in Jacobs Creek. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Simzisko; brothers, Stanley, John, Peter, and Michael Homer, and a sister, Mary Pleva. She is survived by two daughters, Joanne Tomich, of Wyano, and Sonya Bolbrich and husband, Orv, of Smithton; five grandchildren, Robert "Pete" Tomich, Brenda Fletcher and husband, P.J., Steven Tomich, Angela Pullekines, and Paul Bolbrich. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, Samantha, Sarah, Paul, Emma, and Theresa Fletcher, Erica and Steven Tomich, Tyler and Alex Pullekines; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are private, with burial in Olive Branch Cemetery, Rostraver Township. L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Smithton, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -