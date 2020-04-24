|
Anna Benini Thomas, 88, of Ligonier, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born May 22, 1931, in Somerset, a daughter of the late Lewis and Elvira (Zanoni) Benini. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three siblings, Alcide "Bull" Benini, Anchilla Smith and Adriano Benini. She was a member of Holy Trinity Church and was very active as a CCD instructor to the youth in the Ligonier Valley and with the memorial choir. Anna was also a volunteer for the . She is survived by her three children, Lewis Thomas, of Ligonier, Wade Thomas, of Ligonier, and Georgiann Miller, of Katy, Texas; three grandchildren, Michael (Annie) Miller, Rachael and Matthew Thomas; one great-granddaughter, Madeline Anna Miller; one brother, Frank (Diane) Benini, of Cincinnati, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Private interment will be in Ligonier Valley Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier. Memorial contributions in Anna's name may be made to the Bethlen Home, 66 Carey School Road, Ligonier, PA 15658.