Anna Benini Thomas, 88, of Ligonier, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ligonier, with the Rev. Anthony Carbone as celebrant. A luncheon will follow at DeNunzio's at the Latrobe airport. Please RSVP to georgiannmiller@hotmail.com or 724-278-3310 if planning to attend the luncheon. Arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.



