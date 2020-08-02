Annabel G. (McWherter) Wilburn passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 29, 2020, just shy of her 99th birthday. Born Aug. 23, 1921, she was the only child of Helen (Dunlap) McWherter and Jesse McWherter. She graduated from Derry Area High School in 1939, and was predeceased by Robert C. Wilburn, her husband of 67 years, in 2007. Annabel owned and operated RoBel Motel on Route 22 for over 40 years. She is survived by daughter, Carol Wood, of Freeport, Fla.; and son, Robert C. Wilburn and his spouse, Patricia Wilburn, of Miami Beach, Fla. Annabel leaves behind six grandchildren, James Wood (and spouse Grace), Jennifer Wood, Jason Wilburn (and spouse Annabelle), Jesse Wilburn (and spouse Megan), Rae Wilburn, and Ben Wilburn; nine great-grandchildren, Isaac Wood, Gabriel Wood, Harry Wood, Kelly Wood, Matteo Wilburn, Sebastian Wilburn, Jackson Wilburn, Abigail Wilburn, and Anderson Wilburn; and several cousins. Annabel was quite active when she was younger. She enjoyed golfing and bowling and took frequent walks of two miles or more. Her greatest pleasure was ballroom dancing. She and her husband, Bob, joined five other couples every Saturday night for dancing. She took great pride in her physical appearance and appeared much younger than her 98 years. Her greatest joy came from being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Contributions in memory of Annabel may be made to Laurel Area Faith in Action, P.O. Box 854, Latrobe, PA 15650. There will be no public visitation. Services and interment at Unity Cemetery will be private for Annabel's family. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St. Latrobe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
