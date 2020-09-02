1/1
Annabell Zimmerman
1931 - 2020
Annabell Zimmerman, 89, of Acme, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home, while surrounded and comforted by her loving family. She was born Aug. 20, 1931, in Gray, Somerset County, Pa.. a daughter of the late Bradford B. and Vera Marshall Jones. Annabell had worked for 20 years for Pennsylvania Container in Latrobe. She was a member of Middle Presbyterian Church in Mt. Pleasant for more than 50 years and had been attending Buchanan Church of God in White. She was a member of the Donegal VFW Ladies Auxiliary and was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Senior Citizens, where she had become known for her noodle-making for more than 20 years. Annabell, along with her husband, Ray, had a cabin at Yough Dam for 42 years, and spent many wonderful days there with their family and friends. Annabell was a wonderful homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving family: her husband of 68 years, Raymond E. "Ray" Zimmerman Sr.; her son, Raymond E. Zimmerman Jr. and wife, Sherry, of Acme; her daughter, Joyce Ann Howard and husband, William, of Acme; her grandson, Robert Howard and wife, Heather, of Acme; and her great-grandchildren, Hadley and Laney. Annabell was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, William B. Jones; and her sisters, Catherine Trice and Betty Eppley. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Tim Beatty officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Kecksburg. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at brooksfhmelcroft.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
