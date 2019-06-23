Annamae L. Pfoutz, 85, of Vero Beach, Fla., formerly of Hillsborough, N.J., passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital,Vero Beach, Fla. Annamae was born Sept. 4, 1933, in Sisterville, W.Va., the daughter of the late John and Rebeca Slamp Baker. Annamae was a graduate of Raritan Valley Community College, New Jersey, earning an associate degree in computer science. She started as a corporate secretary for Coppers Corp. in Pittsburgh, where she met and married Billy Pfoutz in April 1958. She was a programmer for Motors Insurance Corp. and eventually became the lead programmer for their New York City office. While she was retired, she taught computer programming at Raritan Valley Community College, New Jersey. Ann and Bill traveled the world together, twice to Europe plus a visit to Japan. Some of her favorite interests were reading and crocheting. Surviving are her children, Dean W. Pfoutz and wife, Sandy, of Vero Beach, Fla., and David A. Pfoutz and wife, Sharon, of Manville, N.J.; grandchildren, Jonathan Pfoutz and wife, and Tasha, and Stefanie, Jason and Heather Pfoutz. In addition to her parents, Annamae was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Dean Pfoutz; and siblings, Homer, John and Willard Baker.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Ralph Mostoller officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Tarrs.

