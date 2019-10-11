Home

James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
(724) 929-7934
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
Service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Monessen, PA
AnnaMae Selembo


1933 - 2019
AnnaMae Selembo Obituary
AnnaMae Selembo, 86, of Rostraver Township, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Born April 18, 1933, in Bovard, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Eva (Kadylak) Polansky. AnnaMae was an active member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Monessen, where she was acting treasurer and held multiple previous offices in the church. Her life was her family and her church. She is survived by her son, Kenneth J. (Amy) Selembo, of Carroll Township; daughter, Joyce A. (Brian) Tielsch, of Rostraver Township; grandchildren, Johnathan Tielsch, Brandon Tielsch, Ashlee Selembo, Victoria Selembo and Andrew Selembo; sister, Justina "Tina" Sedlacko, of White Oak; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Selembo; brothers, Pete and John Polansky; and sisters, Mary "Meme" Opar, Anastasia "Nellie" Zyvith and Helen "H. E." Mesich.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com., where a blessing service will be held at noon Monday followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. in the St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church, in Monessen, with Very Rev. Father Michael Kochis officiating. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. A parastas service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
