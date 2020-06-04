Anne Bluhm
1949 - 2020
Anne (Nichols) Bluhm, 70, of Mt. Pleasant, a former longtime resident of Scottdale, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born May 26, 1949, a daughter of the late John Bruce Nichols and Marjorie (Richard) Forbes. Anne was a graduate of St. Xavier's Academy in Greensburg with the Class of 1967. She continued her education at Mt. Aloysius, in Cresson, Pa. She exhibited tremendous love for others. She enjoyed her pets and interior decorating her home, as well as the homes of her friends and family. She loved the fine arts and music. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, John "Jack" Bluhm, and her loving younger sister, Judi Nichols. At Anne's request, there will be no public viewing or services. Arrangements are in the care of GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., Scottdale. To view Anne's online memorial and photo tribute, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
724-887-7110
