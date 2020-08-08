Anne (Sherbon) Bohach, 91, of South Whitehall Township, formerly of West Deer Township, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, in Allentown, with her daughter by her side. She was born March 27, 1929, in Bairdford, West Deer Township, to the late John and Anna (Maliska) Sherbon. Anne grew up in Bairdford, graduating from West Deer High School in 1947. After raising her family, Anne went back to school, graduating from New Kensington Business School with an associate's degree in business and accounting. She then went to work as the head billing clerk at Papercraft in Blawnox, working for them for more than 10 years, before retiring in 1990. She was a member of Transfiguration Church, which has joined with St. Victor's Church to become Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Russellton, the church Rosary Society, The Ladies of Charity and a member of the Scripture Group. Anne volunteered with community organizations throughout her life including programs her children participated in (Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, football, baseball and prom committees), was an active member of the West Deer Alumni Group and a committee member in building the Veteran's Memorial in Bairdford. Anne enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, playing solitaire, cooking, baking and loved flowers, though spending time with her family and friends was foremost in her life. Survivors include her children, Carol A. (Kenneth) Walck, of Allentown, John D. (Wanda) Bohach, of Crossville, Ill., and Robert A. (Carole) Bohach, of Waynesburg, Pa.; and six grandchildren, two step-granddaughters, three great-grandchildren, three step-great-granddaughters and six great-great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John A. "Snuffy" Bohach; her siblings, George Sherbon, Mary Kamzalow and Michael Sherbon; daughter-in-law, Ginny Bohach; a step-granddaughter, Susan Moore; a niece, Diane Feather; a nephew, Nick Kamzalow; and other nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be sent in Anne's name to the West Deer Alumni Scholarship Fund in care of Andrea Sopel-Kozik, 122 Canter Lane, Gibsonia, PA 15044, with checks made out to the West Deer Alumni Scholarship Fund in honor of Anne Bohach. Due to the Covid-19 limits of only 25 people, a private viewing was held in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer. A private family funeral Mass was held in Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Russellton, and she was privately laid to rest next to her husband in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township. A celebration of Anne's life will be scheduled at a later time. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com
.