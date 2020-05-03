Anne "Carol" Boumbouras, 87, of Murrysville, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Harbour Senior Living of Monroeville. She was born Jan. 12, 1933, daughter of the late Robert and Norma Benedict Fiske. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Brigadier General James Boumbouras. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins. Carol was an avid dog lover and volunteered at Medic One, and also worked as a secretary for UPMC. She is survived by a cousin, Marilyn Reames. Funeral services for Carol will be private at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. Interment will follow at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia. If desired, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Route 119N, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 3, 2020.