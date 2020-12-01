Anne E. (Shoupe) Hazlett, of Lower Burrell, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital. She was born May 14, 1987, in Natrona Heights, daughter of John M. Shoupe and Lois Ann Shoupe. She worked at Achieva, helping those with special needs. In addition to her parents, Anne is survived by her son, Jaxon, and his father, Robert Hazlett; daughter, Sienna, and her father, Michael Kowalski; brother, Michael (Kacey) Shoupe; niece, Lillian and nephew, Zachary; maternal grandfather, Harry Gustafson; and paternal grandmother, Virginia M. Shoupe. She will be missed by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Gertrude Gustafson; and paternal grandfather, Frank R. Shoupe. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking contributions be made in her honor to Achieva (www.achieva.info
) at 711 Bingham St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com
.