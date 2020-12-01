1/1
Anne E. Hazlett
1987 - 2020-11-28
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne E. (Shoupe) Hazlett, of Lower Burrell, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital. She was born May 14, 1987, in Natrona Heights, daughter of John M. Shoupe and Lois Ann Shoupe. She worked at Achieva, helping those with special needs. In addition to her parents, Anne is survived by her son, Jaxon, and his father, Robert Hazlett; daughter, Sienna, and her father, Michael Kowalski; brother, Michael (Kacey) Shoupe; niece, Lillian and nephew, Zachary; maternal grandfather, Harry Gustafson; and paternal grandmother, Virginia M. Shoupe. She will be missed by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Gertrude Gustafson; and paternal grandfather, Frank R. Shoupe. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking contributions be made in her honor to Achieva (www.achieva.info) at 711 Bingham St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
7242248688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved