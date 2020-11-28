Anne F. (Malazik) Smiy, 97, a resident of Vincentian Home in North Hills, formerly a lifelong resident of Irwin, went to the Lord Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. She was born June 28, 1923, to the late John and Mary Malazik. After graduating from Norwin High School in 1941, she continued her education at Duff's Business Institute and began working for Westinghouse in East Pittsburgh. In 1951, she married her beloved husband of 63 years, Paul R. Smiy, and started raising their family. She was a lifetime member of Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin, and a member of Christian Mothers. Devoted to her family, she cared for both of her aging parents for many years until their death. She loved her children and grandchildren with vacations frequently planned together. While Anne was fortunate enough to travel to many interesting places alongside her husband, she was most comfortable and happy at home. Anne's past hobbies included gardening and playing cards, which she enjoyed with friends in a card club, at home with her grandchildren and in her later years with her caregivers. While not one to seek attention, Anne was a past trustee and founder of the Paul and Anne Smiy Family Foundation, supporting a wide range of charitable organizations in the community, and was named a Lady Commander of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem in 2011. Her daily morning and evening prayers were a testament to her strong faith. She is survived by her son, David Smiy and his wife, Brenda, of Chesterfield, Va.; daughter, Patricia Smiy, of Irwin; and daughter, Linda Turner and her husband, Joseph, of Sewickley; four grandchildren, Allison Williams and husband, Aaron, David Smiy Jr. and wife, Katie, John Smiy, and Jeffrey Turner; four great-grandchildren, Grayson and Harper Williams, Adam and Landon Smiy; sister-in-law, Helen Neal and her husband, Ed, of Germantown, Md.; sister-in-law, Cathy Smiy, of Fort Mill, S.C.; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Paul R. Smiy; and sister, Mary Lou Spozio. The family appreciates the care provided by staff, nurses and aides at Vincentian Home in North Hills and the companionship and care from her many friends at Comfort Keepers in her later life. Following Anne's example of concern for others, her Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be private due to the current pandemic. Entrusted with the arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 305 Second St., Irwin, PA 15642; or a charity of your choice
. To send condolences online, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
.