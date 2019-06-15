Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Fagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne I. Fagan


1931 - 10 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anne I. Fagan Obituary
Anne I. Fagan, 87, of Greensburg, died at 5:50 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Siemon's Lakeview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Somerset. Born Oct. 28, 1931, in Alexandria, she was the only child of Alfred Theodore Isenberg and Mabel (Meckbach) Isenberg Coffman. She is survived by a son, John Fagan and his wife, Kimberly (Williamson) Fagan, of Somerset. Ms. Fagan was a member of Abbey Reformed United Church of Christ, Huntingdon, where she was a former church secretary for many years. She attended Alexandria and Huntingdon public schools and was a graduate of Huntingdon High School. In addition to serving as a church secretary, Ms. Fagan retired as a medical transcriptionist. She was a seamstress who also enjoyed crocheting, reading and cooking. Most important to her was her family, whom she loved and cherished.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the JOHN B. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 417 Washington St., Huntingdon, PA 16652.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in remembrance of Anne I. Fagan may be made to a local SPCA or to the , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. To sign an online guestbook and express condolences, visit www.johnbbrownfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.