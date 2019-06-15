Anne I. Fagan, 87, of Greensburg, died at 5:50 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Siemon's Lakeview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Somerset. Born Oct. 28, 1931, in Alexandria, she was the only child of Alfred Theodore Isenberg and Mabel (Meckbach) Isenberg Coffman. She is survived by a son, John Fagan and his wife, Kimberly (Williamson) Fagan, of Somerset. Ms. Fagan was a member of Abbey Reformed United Church of Christ, Huntingdon, where she was a former church secretary for many years. She attended Alexandria and Huntingdon public schools and was a graduate of Huntingdon High School. In addition to serving as a church secretary, Ms. Fagan retired as a medical transcriptionist. She was a seamstress who also enjoyed crocheting, reading and cooking. Most important to her was her family, whom she loved and cherished.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the JOHN B. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 417 Washington St., Huntingdon, PA 16652.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in remembrance of Anne I. Fagan may be made to a local SPCA or to the , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. To sign an online guestbook and express condolences, visit www.johnbbrownfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary