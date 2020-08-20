1/1
Anne W. Siefert
1937 - 2020
Anne W. Siefert, 83, of West Newton, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. She was born Jan. 17, 1937, in Van Voorhis, daughter of the late Nick and Mary (Kuchta) Waryanka. Anne enjoyed gardening and cooking. Surviving are three sons, Tim Siefert and girlfriend Lee Ann Peters, Gary Siefert and wife, Jennifer Keeley-Siefert, and Richard J. Siefert; and grandchildren, Rachel Siefert, Jess Keeley and Patrick Keeley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Siefert; brothers, John and Mike Waryanka; and daughter-in-law, Charlotte Siefert. Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn and social distancing be maintained. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
J W McCauley Funeral Home
AUG
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
J W McCauley Funeral Home
AUG
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J W McCauley Funeral Home
AUG
22
Service
11:00 AM
J W McCauley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
724-872-6699
