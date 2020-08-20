Anne W. Siefert, 83, of West Newton, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. She was born Jan. 17, 1937, in Van Voorhis, daughter of the late Nick and Mary (Kuchta) Waryanka. Anne enjoyed gardening and cooking. Surviving are three sons, Tim Siefert and girlfriend Lee Ann Peters, Gary Siefert and wife, Jennifer Keeley-Siefert, and Richard J. Siefert; and grandchildren, Rachel Siefert, Jess Keeley and Patrick Keeley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Siefert; brothers, John and Mike Waryanka; and daughter-in-law, Charlotte Siefert. Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn and social distancing be maintained. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
