Annette C. Kimmel, 52, of Delmont, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. She was born June 10, 1968, in Jeannette, a daughter of Larry and Charmaine (Rinker) Forsythe, of North Huntingdon. She was a graduate of Westmoreland County Community College with a degree in information technology. She was a member of St. John Baptist de La Salle Catholic Church, Delmont. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Marshall and Mildred Rinker, and her paternal grandparents, Glen and Reba Forsythe. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Steven A. Kimmel; her son, Benjamin L. Kimmel, at home; her sister, Marie Mowry and husband Patrick, of North Huntingdon; and her nephew, Steven Mowry, of North Huntingdon. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. John Baptist de La Salle Catholic Church, Delmont, with the Rev. Daniel J. Ulishney as celebrant. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Please be prepared to adhere to all CDC guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 510 Pellis Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 17, 2020.