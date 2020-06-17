Annette C. Kimmel
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annette C. Kimmel, 52, of Delmont, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. She was born June 10, 1968, in Jeannette, a daughter of Larry and Charmaine (Rinker) Forsythe, of North Huntingdon. She was a graduate of Westmoreland County Community College with a degree in information technology. She was a member of St. John Baptist de La Salle Catholic Church, Delmont. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Marshall and Mildred Rinker, and her paternal grandparents, Glen and Reba Forsythe. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Steven A. Kimmel; her son, Benjamin L. Kimmel, at home; her sister, Marie Mowry and husband Patrick, of North Huntingdon; and her nephew, Steven Mowry, of North Huntingdon. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. John Baptist de La Salle Catholic Church, Delmont, with the Rev. Daniel J. Ulishney as celebrant. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Please be prepared to adhere to all CDC guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 510 Pellis Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John Baptist de La Salle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved