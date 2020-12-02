Anthipi Skoufadis Saganis, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully in her home, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Mrs. Saganis was a native of Greece, born on the island of Chios to the late Theodore and Amelia Palavidi Skoufadis. Anthipi owned and operated the Colonial Restaurant on Ninth Street in New Kensington with her late husband, John Saganis. After her husband's death in 1973, she continued operating the restaurant but also had an immense passion investing in real estate. Her favorite hobbies were gardening, cooking and baking. She liked to laugh and joke and had a great sense of humor. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with family and her cat, Lilia. Anthipi is survived by her two sons, Theodore (Tonni) Saganis and Michael Saganis; two granddaughters, Aleah (Joey) Saganis Streiff and Xanthia (late Christopher) Conway Saganis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Saganis; a son in infancy, James Saganis; and 10 siblings. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a small donation be made to either the Knead Community Cafe or the Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a trisagion service will be held at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. the following day, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in the Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 12 Washington Ave., Oakmont, with Father Rameas officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Arnold. www.rossgwalker.com
