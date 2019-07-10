Anthony A. "Tony" Byers Jr., 39, of Greensburg, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born March 25, 1980, in Greensburg, a son of Anthony A. Byers Sr. and Linda Mae (Clark) Byers, of Greensburg. He attended high school at Hempfield but never quite finished. Prior to his passing, he was employed by Delallo's for many years. In addition to his parents, Tony is survived by a daughter, Monica Hanula and her fiance Clay Kenley, of Latrobe; a sister, Linda Byers, of Irwin; grandmother, Joanne Sherrill; niece, Haley Byers; nephew, David Byers; and countless aunts, uncles and cousins. Everyone who knew Tony (JR/TB) knew that he was the hardest worker you would ever know. He was determined, committed, silly, loving and proud. Tony's favorite thing to do was junk scrap. He would spend countless hours at the hobby he loved.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette.

