Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Byers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony A. Byers Jr.


1980 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony A. Byers Jr. Obituary
Anthony A. "Tony" Byers Jr., 39, of Greensburg, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born March 25, 1980, in Greensburg, a son of Anthony A. Byers Sr. and Linda Mae (Clark) Byers, of Greensburg. He attended high school at Hempfield but never quite finished. Prior to his passing, he was employed by Delallo's for many years. In addition to his parents, Tony is survived by a daughter, Monica Hanula and her fiance Clay Kenley, of Latrobe; a sister, Linda Byers, of Irwin; grandmother, Joanne Sherrill; niece, Haley Byers; nephew, David Byers; and countless aunts, uncles and cousins. Everyone who knew Tony (JR/TB) knew that he was the hardest worker you would ever know. He was determined, committed, silly, loving and proud. Tony's favorite thing to do was junk scrap. He would spend countless hours at the hobby he loved.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now