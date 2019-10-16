Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
Liturgy
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
Anthony A. Frank III Obituary
Anthony A. "Tony" Frank III, 58, of South Greensburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Oct. 25, 1960, in Forbes Road, a son of the late Anthony A. and Mary (Dohey) Frank. He was Catholic by faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Susan; and his brother-in-law, Robert. He is survived by two sons, Anthony A. Frank IV and wife, April, of Derry, and David M. Frank and fiancee, Nicole, of Latrobe; two daughters, Lisa Eicher and husband, William, of Connellsville, and Kathleen Frank, of Penn Township; his special friend, Lalonnie Rowe; 11 grandchildren, Jasime, Robert, Jade, Rachel, Devon, Rebecca, Anthony V., Aiden, Gia, Ashlyn and Kinsley; one anticipated grandchild; three brothers, George and John Frank, both of Forbes Road, and Joey Frank, of Johnstown; five sisters, AnnaMarie Stevenson (Terry), of South Greensburg, Connie Shaffer, of Latrobe, Mary Malago, of Greensburg, Ruth Ann Bartos (Bryan), of Hunker, and Theresa Wesling, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral liturgy will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB as celebrant. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
