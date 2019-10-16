|
Anthony A. "Tony" Frank III, 58, of South Greensburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Oct. 25, 1960, in Forbes Road, a son of the late Anthony A. and Mary (Dohey) Frank. He was Catholic by faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Susan; and his brother-in-law, Robert. He is survived by two sons, Anthony A. Frank IV and wife, April, of Derry, and David M. Frank and fiancee, Nicole, of Latrobe; two daughters, Lisa Eicher and husband, William, of Connellsville, and Kathleen Frank, of Penn Township; his special friend, Lalonnie Rowe; 11 grandchildren, Jasime, Robert, Jade, Rachel, Devon, Rebecca, Anthony V., Aiden, Gia, Ashlyn and Kinsley; one anticipated grandchild; three brothers, George and John Frank, both of Forbes Road, and Joey Frank, of Johnstown; five sisters, AnnaMarie Stevenson (Terry), of South Greensburg, Connie Shaffer, of Latrobe, Mary Malago, of Greensburg, Ruth Ann Bartos (Bryan), of Hunker, and Theresa Wesling, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral liturgy will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB as celebrant. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
