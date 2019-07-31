Home

Anthony B. Kemerer


1965 - 09
Anthony B. Kemerer Obituary
Anthony Blair "Tony" Kemerer, 53, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly at his home Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born Sept. 8, 1965, in Greensburg and was a son of Pauline K. La Rosa and the late Kenneth Edward Kemerer. Tony was a graduate of Hempfield High School, class of 1984, and went on to work at ABB for more than 18 years. He was an outdoor enthusiast. Recently, he completed a four-day, 335-mile bike ride from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C., on the Great Allegheny Passage trail. Tony often quoted to his friends and family John 15:12: "Jesus said, 'My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you.'" He was the life of the party, the light in every room, the man who everyone loved and respected. He is survived by his mother; two daughters, Nichole Kemerer and Sara Leonard; three brothers, Kenneth E. Kemerer Jr., Thomas Kemerer and wife Daneen and John Kemerer and wife Kristy; one sister, Denise Marie Legarski; and many friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. Services will be held at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Thursday Aug. 1, 2019, with Michael Fritch officiating. Interment will be private.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 31, 2019
