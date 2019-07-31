|
|
Anthony Blair "Tony" Kemerer, 53, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly at his home Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born Sept. 8, 1965, in Greensburg and was a son of Pauline K. La Rosa and the late Kenneth Edward Kemerer. Tony was a graduate of Hempfield High School, class of 1984, and went on to work at ABB for more than 18 years. He was an outdoor enthusiast. Recently, he completed a four-day, 335-mile bike ride from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C., on the Great Allegheny Passage trail. Tony often quoted to his friends and family John 15:12: "Jesus said, 'My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you.'" He was the life of the party, the light in every room, the man who everyone loved and respected. He is survived by his mother; two daughters, Nichole Kemerer and Sara Leonard; three brothers, Kenneth E. Kemerer Jr., Thomas Kemerer and wife Daneen and John Kemerer and wife Kristy; one sister, Denise Marie Legarski; and many friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. Services will be held at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Thursday Aug. 1, 2019, with Michael Fritch officiating. Interment will be private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 31, 2019