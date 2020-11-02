Anthony Charles Lekse, 81, of Elizabeth Township, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. He was born Oct. 15, 1939, in Russellton, and was the son of the late Anthony and Mary (Metal) Lekse. He was a member of Mary, Mother of God Parish-St. Patrick Church in Christy Park, and was a retired metallurgical engineer. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Engineering. Tony was a "Good Man." He was a thoughtful, caring person who left a positive impression on his family, friends, and those he came into contact. He was an avid Pitt sports fan, attending many events with family members that left lasting fond memories. After his retirement, he developed strong personal relationships with his adult softball/volleyball teammates. He especially loved his breakfast time with these gentlemen. He is survived by his wife of 55 beautiful years, Kathleen (Piovesan) Lekse; son, Anthony Patrick (Carrie) Lekse, of Pleasant Hills; daughters, Erin Marie (Jonathan) Daspin, of Ridgewood, N.J., and Laureen Catherine (John) Holl, of Old Greenwich, Conn.; grandchildren, Emily, Anthony, Joseph and Justin Lekse, Maxine, Samuel, Aidan, and Lekse Daspin, and Lily, Ella, Jack, and Callum Holl; sister, Eileen (James) Fitzroy, of Verona; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Kleber. Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township. 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Mary, Mother of God Parish- St. Patrick Church. The Rev. Vincent P. Velas will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Elizabeth Township. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com
