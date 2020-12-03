1/1
Anthony Cardillo
1921 - 2020
Anthony Tony Cardillo, 99, of Plum, born June 25, 1921, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. He was the husband of the late Carmella; beloved father of Robert (Susan) and Cynthia (Kevin) Peterman; grandfather of Shelby, Tony and Joel; brother of the late Louis (Debi) Cardillo and Patty (Denny) Devlin; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Cardillo and Christine Moschetta and Carmella Cardillo. He was an Army veteran during World War II and third-generation landscape contractor. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church.

Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
DEC
4
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
