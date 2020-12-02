1/1
Anthony Covalesky
1937 - 2020
Anthony "Tony" Covalesky, 83, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital. Mr. Covalesky was born June 14, 1937, in Mt. Pleasant. Anthony was a 1955 graduate of the former Ramsay High School in Mt. Pleasant. Prior to his retirement, he was half owner of C&K Home Remodeling of Mt. Pleasant. Anthony was the son of the late Leon and Helen Kurimcak Covalesky. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cornelia Covalesky Slivka; also a son, Timothy Lee Covalesky, of Washington, Pa. Anthony is survived by a daughter, Toni Marie Covalesky Glavinic, of Armburst; also survived by a brother, Boniface and his wife, Susan Covalesky, of Mt. Pleasant; and four nephews and two nieces. He will be deeply missed by his "partner and best friend," Edna Thomas. There will be no viewing. He will be laid to rest in Visitation Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
