Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Anthony DeSantis Sr.


1945 - 2020
Anthony DeSantis Sr. Obituary
Anthony "Tony" "Butch" DeSantis Sr., 74, of Lower Burrell, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 12, 1945, in New Kensington, to the late Carlos and Anna Torchia DeSantis. Tony grew up in Springdale and was a graduate of Springdale High School. He attended Penn State, Main Campus and also CCAC, Boyce Park, receiving his degree in business management. Tony was employed by Allegheny Ludlum for 32 years, working as a supervisor. He also owned and operated the Speedy Mart in Lower Burrell for years. Tony is survived by his wife, Janice Cecil DeSantis; children, Michele (Greg) Boehm, Jacque (Chris) DeRubbo, Stacey (Dave) Williams, Danielle (Rich) Lang and Anthony "TJ" DeSantis Jr.; grandchildren, Tim, Nate, Andrew, Ethan, Madison, David, Dayne, Brianna, Makenzie, Darryn, Matt and Bryan; great-grandchildren, Hailie and Roman; and five best friends, Bailey, Ziva, Bandit, Zoe and Brutus. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, all arrangements were private and entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at a later date.
