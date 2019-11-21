|
With deepest sorrow and heavy heart, we announce that Anthony Dee Scott Cowden, 28, of Toledo, Ohio, our most beloved son, brother, father, and family member, passed away suddenly Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Anthony is now with his grandfather, Anthony Lavezzari; his grandmother, Dorothy Cowden; his uncle, Edward Cowden; and his aunt, Nancy Cowden Wagner. Anthony was a graduate of Southmoreland High School and served in the Army's 82nd Airborne Division in Afghanistan. He loved parachuting out of planes, but his passion was body building and being a personal trainer. Anthony always enjoyed playing the piano. He was kind, compassionate and could always make you laugh! Anthony loved his daughter dearly. Those who knew Anthony, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Anthony will be sadly missed everyday by his loving family; his mother, Lynn Lavezzari King; his stepfather, Kevin King; his father, Marvin Cowden; his daughter, Ava Cowden, and her mother, Melissa (Hall) Cowden; his brothers, Tim Cowden (Kristy) and Tom Cowden; his grandparents, Rita Lavezzari and Marvin "Bob" Cowden; and his loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many great friends.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com., GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday with Pastor Glenn Beatty officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Freedom Service Dogs of America, 7193 S. Dillar Court, Inglewood, CA 80112 (303-922-6231). Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 21, 2019