Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
888-894-5300
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Cowden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony D.S. Cowden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony D.S. Cowden Obituary
With deepest sorrow and heavy heart, we announce that Anthony Dee Scott Cowden, 28, of Toledo, Ohio, our most beloved son, brother, father, and family member, passed away suddenly Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Anthony is now with his grandfather, Anthony Lavezzari; his grandmother, Dorothy Cowden; his uncle, Edward Cowden; and his aunt, Nancy Cowden Wagner. Anthony was a graduate of Southmoreland High School and served in the Army's 82nd Airborne Division in Afghanistan. He loved parachuting out of planes, but his passion was body building and being a personal trainer. Anthony always enjoyed playing the piano. He was kind, compassionate and could always make you laugh! Anthony loved his daughter dearly. Those who knew Anthony, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Anthony will be sadly missed everyday by his loving family; his mother, Lynn Lavezzari King; his stepfather, Kevin King; his father, Marvin Cowden; his daughter, Ava Cowden, and her mother, Melissa (Hall) Cowden; his brothers, Tim Cowden (Kristy) and Tom Cowden; his grandparents, Rita Lavezzari and Marvin "Bob" Cowden; and his loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many great friends.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com., GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday with Pastor Glenn Beatty officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Freedom Service Dogs of America, 7193 S. Dillar Court, Inglewood, CA 80112 (303-922-6231). Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now